After a fruitful life, Howie, age 95 of Stacy, passed away at the lake home he loved with family at his side on July 6, 2020. He is survived by daughters, Joy (Pete) Edlund, Jean (Rick) Bearden, Kay (Ken) Boje, Dawn (Dominick) DeLuca; and son, Dan (Charmaine) Nessel; 19 grandkids, 20 great-grandkids, and two great-great grandkids; 17 nephews and nieces. He is reunited in death with his wife of 65 years, Eleanor; his daughter, Lynn; and his siblings, Irv and Irene. Howard’s faith was in Jesus and he exemplified God’s good ways in abundance. He loved people, appreciated and tended God’s creation, served and volunteered over his lifetime in hundreds of ways, and always recognized the value of a faith community. His steady demeanor, integrity, positive outlook and can-do spirit made him a friend and model to many, especially his kids and grandkids. The homes he shared with his wife Ellie were welcoming places, with room for one or fifty more, literally. He loved meeting and talking with people, often seeking out those he didn’t know. He was always up for a game, whether it was Bridge, table games or water volleyball. He loved to dance, and was known to love a dessert or two (or three). Born in Stone Lake, WI, where he lived on a lake, he moved to St. Paul at age 4. At age 7, his mother contracted TB and Howard went to live in a TB Preventorium on Lake Owasso. He was there 4 years and while there his mother died, his dad could visit only once a week and his sister on occasion, yet his recollections were of the fun experiences he had while he was there like swimming, fishing, and playing outside. He attended Monroe High School and continued to meet with alumni regularly until this last year. He enlisted in the Navy and was stationed in the Philippines and New Guinea. He was proud of his service and especially appreciated the recent opportunity to experience an Honor Flight to Washington DC for WW2 Vets. After the service, he attended Macalester College where he met Ellie. They sang in the choir there. In total, singing in choirs for 75 years. He completed his education at a business college and became an accountant. He and Ellie raised their six children in St. Paul. A fire in their home led them to rent and eventually buy a cabin on Martin Lake. After his retirement from Oliver D. Billing and Associates, where he served as Office Manager, they took down their cabin and built a home on the lake that continued to serve as ‘cabin’ and home to their large family and many friends. His last day of awareness included a 4th of July party with 37 of his family. He spent the day outdoors, then played a game and said, “I’m done.” He passed away two days later with family at his side. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Friday, July 17th at Roberts Family Life Celebration Home, 555 SW Centennial Drive Dr., Forest Lake, MN 55025. We will work to keep social distancing and masks are required by the funeral home. We will fully understand if you feel it best not to join us. Private funeral due to CoVid. Memorials to Faith Lutheran Church or Martin Lakers Association.
