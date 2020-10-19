Henry Houle, age 95 of Forest Lake, was born September 8, 1925 and passed away peacefully on October 13, 2020. Preceded in death by grandson, Michael George Houle. Survived by loving wife of 71 years, Elaine; children, Nadine (Jim) Sederholm, Jim (Kim), Daniel (Lori), David (Michelle); grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; siblings, Virginia (John) Resler, John (Helen); nieces, nephews; other relatives and dear friends. Henry proudly served in the U.S. Air Force and Air National Guard from 1948-1955. He then went on to have a successful 40 year career in real estate; developing land, building homes and businesses in the Forest Lake area. Henry also served on the Forest Lake City Council and was a proud member of the Knights of Columbus. He had a passion for hunting, fishing and was an avid Minnesota Twins fan, never missing a game. Henry passed away from complications of the current virus and will be dearly missed by his family, friends and community. Mass of Christian burial will be held at later date. Cards and memorials may be sent C/O of Elaine Houle, Cherrywood Pointe, 231 W. Broadway, Forest Lake, MN 55025. Memorials will be forwarded on to St. Peter Catholic School or Family Pathways.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.