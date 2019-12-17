Helen M. Lamb, age 71 of Wyoming, Minnesota, died peacefully while surrounded by her loving family on Monday, December 16, 2019. Helen is preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Marcella (Kubesh) Havel; daughter-in-law, Joni Lamb; K9 pal, Teddy the Bear. She will be deeply missed by those who knew and loved her including her husband of 53 years, Gary; children, Mylissa (Chris) Goralski, Douglas Lamb; granddaughter, Amber “Sweet Pea” (Stephanie Nelson) Lamb; brothers, John (Joan) Havel, Joel Havel; several cousins, nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews, and friends. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 5-8 p.m., Friday, December 20, 2019 at Mattson Funeral Home, 343 North Shore Drive, Forest Lake. Private interment at Linwood Township Cemetery, Linwood, Minnesota. In lieu of flowers, Helen requested for you to buy yourself a good cup of coffee and have a great donut. The family would like to thank Dr. Brett J. Salek of Allina Clinic, Forest Lake, DaVIta Dialysis of Wyoming and Allina Hospice for their care, love and support during this time.
