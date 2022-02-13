Hazel Marie Forsblade, age 86, of Forest Lake, passed away peacefully while surrounded by family on February 10, 2022.
She is preceded in death by husband, Roy Sr.; son, John; and parents.
She is survived by children, Marjorie (Tom) Hohenstein, Roy Jr. (Genny), Diane (John) Ratzlaff, Roseanne; grandchildren, Michelle, Jason, Aaron, Jamey, Jeremy, Brittany, Jesse, Ashley, Elijah, Joshua; great grandchildren, Eric, Nicole, Julia, Kaylee, Hunter, Connor, Rosalie; great-great grandchildren, Odin, Jackson, Lila, Barron; brother, Eugene (Jan) Johnson; many nieces, nephews, other family, and friends.
Hazel was an extraordinary mother and grandmother. She loved the Lord and often played the piano or accordion during worship at Faith Baptist Church in Stacy. Hazel was also an official volunteer at a nursing home in Chisago City.
Visitation will be 5-7 PM, on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, at Mattson Funeral Home, 343 North Shore Drive, Forest Lake. A Funeral Service will be held at 10 AM, on Thursday, February 24, 2022, at Faith Baptist Church, 32341 Forest Blvd., Stacy. Interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.