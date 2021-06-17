Loving wife, mom, grandma, great-grandma passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on June 14, 2021. Harriet cherished the time spent with Ken, and adored her nine grandkids. She enjoyed life to the fullest, and was always planning the next holiday gathering or birthday celebration for her family and friends, and was excited whenever her wayward kids would come home. Harriet loved to travel with Ken and her family throughout the United States and overseas, but especially relished the infamous trips to Breezy Point in Canada with her Forest Lake crew. She loved Spring, and couldn’t wait for her yard to be filled with the annual assortment of colorful flowers and plants. In addition to being the consummate night owl, she was also an avid reader and up to date on all current events, and was rarely found without the next book or daily newspaper. She was a lifelong member of the DAR, and wanted every granddaughter to follow in her footsteps. Harriet was always up for a shopping trip, and would recruit anyone (usually Kathy) for an opportunity for scouring her favorite haunts for the perfect chotchke! Preceded in death by parents, Harry and Irene Hansen; brother, Doug Hansen. Survived by loving husband of 53 years, Ken; children, Doug (Amy) Callahan, Shawn (Wendy), Kathy Weaver, Kristin (Mike) Tyler; grandchildren, Brynn, Brandt, Brock, Madeleine, Ashley, Matthew, Johnathan, Hunter, Brooke; great-grandson, Roman; nephews, other relatives and friends. A celebration of Harriet’s life, 2 p.m. Sunday, July 18th with visitation beginning at 12:30 p.m. at Roberts Family Funeral Home, Forest Lake.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.