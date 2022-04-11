Born of Christ and Clarice (Berry) Erickson in Burtrum, MN on August 6, 1936, Harry drove his John Deere to Heaven on April 8, 2022.

Survived by loving wife, Linda; children, Jeff (Connie), Tom (Shareen), Dan (Robin), Lisa (Jamey), Denise (Bryan) Weis, David (Jennifer) Rands; 15 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; sisters, Audrey (Ken) Stevens, Norma (Howard Cary) Niemeyer; sisters-in-law, Annette, Shirley; brother-in-law, Jerry (Brita) Amundson; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Preceded in death by parents, Christ and Clarice; brothers, Donald, Dean, Lloyd, Lamoine; brothers-in-law, Raymond Amundson, Fred Tesch, John Niemeyer.

Harry grew up on the family dairy farm in Burtrum, MN and graduated from Grey Eagle High School. After graduation, he moved to St. Paul where he met and married Carol Simons. They had four children, Jeff, Tom, Dan and Lisa. Later they moved to Linwood, MN. In 1998, he married Linda Amundson, who had two children, Denise and David. Harry retired from 3M after 32 years and also served 15+ years on the Linwood Volunteer Fire Department.

Harry loved his family, his 1936 B. John Deere tractor, his concertina and his motorcycle. He also loved to travel, fishing, enjoying nature and the MN Twins & Vikings.

A celebration of Harry's life 1 PM Friday, April 22nd with visitation one hour prior at Roberts Family Funeral Home, Forest Lake. Interment at Linwood Township Cemetery. The service will be livestreamed here: https://view.oneroomstreaming.com/authorise.php?k=1649646487177733

