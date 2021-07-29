Gwendolyn “Gwen” Johnson passed away peacefully with her children by her side on April 19, 2020. A celebration of Gwen’s life will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, August 13th with visitation beginning one hour prior at Faith Lutheran Church, 886 North Shore Drive, Forest Lake.
