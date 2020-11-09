Gretchen C. Kunshier, age 40 of Forest Lake, Minnesota, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family as the sun set on November 5, 2020. Words can never explain the grace and tenacity Gretchen brought to her fight each day. She had a profound impact on all of us who love her. The love we shared will never leave our hearts. Her greatest talent among many was being a great mother. In the nearly eleven years she was able to spend with her daughter they shared a lifetime of love. It was very evident they were each specifically created to be together as mother and daughter. It was amazing to watch. She is preceded in death by her grandparents Jerry and Marian Tuominen, and Mary Jo Kolbow; aunt Roxan Wilkins, and uncle Peter Nelson. Gretchen is survived by her loving husband Joe; daughter Maija; parents Roger and Jan Kolbow; brothers Jared (Melissa) Kolbow, Jordan (Ashleigh) Kolbow, and Brent (Samantha) Kolbow; grandfather Ronald (Mary) Kolbow; mother and father-in-law Warren and Cheryl Kunshier; sisters-in-law Kelly (Derrell) Singh and Kara (David) Brust; brother-in-law Jon (Bre) Kunshier; many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, in-laws and friends. Funeral services will be private. Live streaming and prerecorded viewing options with be available beginning at 2 p.m. on Thursday, November 12, 2020. The links will be available on the Faith Lutheran Website and the Caringbridge Site. Memorials are preferred. Arrangements by the Grandstrand Funeral Home in Lindstrom, Minnesota. Condolences may be expressed online at www.grandstrandfh.com.
