Stretch Johnson, age 63 of Scandia, passed suddenly away on January 2, 2020 after a prolonged illness. Preceded in death by parents, Claude E. and Rosemary R. Johnson. A celebration of Stretch’s life will be 4-8 p.m. with a service at 7 p.m. on Friday, January 17th at the Scandia Community Center, 14727 209th Street N., Scandia. Memorials preferred to the Iron Dog Snowmobile Race at www.irondog.org/
Gregory "Stretch" D. Johnson
Service information
A Celebration of Life
Friday, January 17, 2020
Scandia Community Center
Scandia, MN 55073
Visitation
Scandia Community Center
Scandia, MN 55073
