Gregory St. Martin, age 58, passed away in St. Paul on March 10, 2021. Preceded in death by parents, Thomas and Jane St. Martin; sister, Judy Hanson. Survived by siblings Joanne (Robert) Elgaaen, Kathleen St. Martin, Mary (Tony) Konkler, Thomas (Linda) St. Martin, Donna (James) Vold, Mark St. Martin, and brother-in-law Michael Hanson. He will be dearly missed by family and friends. A celebration of Greg’s life will be held at a later date.
