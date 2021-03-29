Gregory L. Stein, age 69, died on March 12, 2021. He was a loving husband, father of four, grandfather of 11, who died at home surrounded by his loving family in Wyoming, MN. Survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Tara, and four children: David (Sarah), Theresa DeWolf, Michael, Dolly; 11 grandchildren: Zachary Tiffany, Noah, Grace, Brandon, Lucianna, Jonathon, Mercy, Penelope Rose, Penelope Ann, Atticus; beloved sisters, Linda (Dennis) Rulli and Suzanne (Rick) Nelson. Services will be held on Saturday, April 10, 2021, at Maranatha Church, 24799 Forest Blvd N., Forest Lake, MN 55025. Visitation 11 a.m. Service 12 p.m. Lunch 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred.

