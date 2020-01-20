Greg Ochs, age 72, was born July 25, 1947 and passed away peacefully at his home on January 11, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Devoted husband, father, and grandfather, Greg was loved by many. His joy and laughter were infectious; he was always an ‘8’ on a scale of 1-10 when asked how he was feeling by friends. Preceded in death by parents, James and Irene (Nolette) Ochs and brother, Jeffrey Ochs. Survived by his beloved wife of 50 years, Janice; son, Jared (Amanda) Ochs; daughters, Marnie (Donald) Ochs-Raleigh, Jennifer (Jason Sandager) Ochs, Erika (John) Vail; and 12 grandchildren, Donald III, Shaine, Zophia, Izabella Raleigh, John Jr., Mikah, Ezra, Petra, Vesper, Jarek Vail, and Whitney and Croix Ochs. Generous and gregarious, Greg was an inventor, a patent holder, an entrepreneur, a 45-year-volunteer with Score Ace, and served on various political, church, and industry councils and boards. He recently received The Lifetime Achievement Award from the Mpls Builders Exchange where he served as President and was active with the organization for over 20 years. Greg was also an avid sports enthusiast and coach. He considered his marriage and family his greatest achievement. He was incredibly proud of all his kids and grandkids, and everybody knew it. His happiest moments were being surrounded by his family and enjoying his beautiful life. A Celebratory Open House honoring Greg’s life will be from 2-5 p.m. Saturday, April 25th at Stella’s, 7050 Scandia Trail, Forest Lake, MN.
Gregory James Ochs
Service information
Apr 25
A Celebration of Life
Saturday, April 25, 2020
2:00PM-5:00PM
Stella's on 97
7050 Scandia Trail
Forest Lake, Minnesota 55025
