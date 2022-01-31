Greg, age 68 of Columbus, Loving Brother and Uncle, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on January 30, 2022 after a courageous battle with cancer.
Preceded in death by parents, Thomas and Cecelia; niece, Courtney Hoff.
Survived by siblings, Toni (Jim) Pankratz, Kitty (Jon) Johnson, Cheryl Proulx, Cindy Daninger, Susan (Craig) Hoff; 15 nieces and nephews; many great and great-great-nieces and nephews; many dear friends.
Visitation 4-8 PM Friday, February 4th with a prayer service beginning at 7 PM at Roberts Family Funeral Home, Forest Lake. Mass of Christian Burial 11 AM Saturday, February 5th with visitation beginning one hour prior at Church of St. Peter, 1250 S. Shore Dr., Forest Lake. Masks are required for attendance at both events. Interment at Calvary Cemetery, Forest Lake.
