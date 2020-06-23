Gordon Thomas Lefto

On Monday, June 22, 2020, Gordon Lefto passed away at the age of 81. He was born on September 14, 1938, in St. Paul, MN and spent his career as a Local 455 Pipefitter with most of his time at Honeywell. Gord was a great father, Navy Veteran, and active member of the community, including volunteering at the Lions Club, the Phipps Performing Arts Center, and coaching his children in sports. If he wasn’t fixing something at one of his kid’s homes, you would find Gord at a game, a dance studio, a local restaurant (with his dog, Ben) or wherever his grandkids were at. Nobody supported family like Gord! Gord was preceded in death by parents, Tony and Delores Lefto, and brother, Bill Lefto. He is survived by his siblings: Gene (Joan) Lefto, Carol (Kevin) Turnquist, and Joe (Denise) Lefto; his children, Jody (Greg) Friedrichs, Joe (Jolene) Lefto, Jeff (Jocelyn) Lefto, Justin (Kara) Lefto, Beanee (Mark) Hoff; grandchildren: Amelia, Gaeron, Kelsey (Bob), Abbey, Olivia, Ryan, Steven (Mikaela), Audrey, Jakin, Asher, Eli, Whitney (Assem), Ryley, and Peri; and great-grandchildren: Jameson and Zein. Finally, Gord loved to ride motorcycles and horses and truly was a cowboy at heart. He will be greatly missed. Visitation to be held on Thursday, June, 25, 2020 from 4 - 6 p.m., at Mattson Funeral Home 343 North Shore Drive, Forest Lake. Private family interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.