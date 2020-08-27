Gloria Ruth Krohn, age 84, of Forest Lake, MN, passed away on August 21, 2020, at Lakeview Hospital in Stillwater, MN, of non-COVID related illness. During her life, she was a loving daughter, wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Gloria was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years Galen, her son Lloyd, her sister Margie Benson and her parents Howard and Ruth Leffler. She is survived by her daughter Gail (Scott) Malinosky; daughter-in-law Karen Krohn; grandson Matthew (Julie) Malinosky; granddaughter Emily Malinosky; three great-grandchildren Tony, Bethany and Tara; and brother-in-law Arvid Benson; as well as cousins, nieces and nephews. Gloria was a wonderful mom, and as her extended family grew, she welcomed the additions with open arms and a generous heart. She loved spending as much time as possible with her family - hardly ever missing the opportunity to attend a celebration, grandchildren’s activities or an invitation to dinner. She worked for over 25 years in food service for the Forest Lake Area Schools – starting as a part-time sub and finishing as a kitchen manager at the Central Junior High location. In her leisure time, she also delighted in camping and traveling - both around the US and internationally, as well as rendezvousing - representing the 1840’s, creating her own period clothing and cooking over an open fire. She enjoyed card playing and cardmaking – in particular Christmas cards; and was also honored to have been able to volunteer for several years at an MS Tram rest stop. Words cannot describe how much her kind spirit, quick smile, infectious laugh, and gentle soul touched those she met nor how very much she will be missed by those who knew and loved her. In consideration of the current corona virus situation, a graveside memorial service for Gloria will be held in Barnum, MN. A private family burial will follow. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the MS Society or a charity of your choice.
