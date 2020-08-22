Gloria M. Waha

 

Gloria M. Waha (nee Marx) December 3, 1938 ~ August 17, 2020 Died peacefully while surrounded by her family. She is preceded in death by her son, Tom. She is survived by her loving husband, Ken; children, Julie (Jeff) Garlock, Sherry (Tony) Mitchell, Wendy Marose; nine grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; sister, Nancy (Jim) Donavon; many nieces, nephews, family and friends. Private Family Services were held.

