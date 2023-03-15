Gloria J. Westlund, age 87, of Stacy, Minnesota, died peacefully on March 1, 2023.

Gloria was born April 25, 1937, to John H. and Adelaide (Matton) Lammert in Rice Lake, Wiscsonsin. Gloria married Warren Westlund on December 19, 1953, at the Lutheran church in Wyoming, Minnesota. After Warren served in the Army, based in Alaska, they returned to Minnesota and settled next door to the family farm in Stacy.

