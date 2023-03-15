Gloria J. Westlund, age 87, of Stacy, Minnesota, died peacefully on March 1, 2023.
Gloria was born April 25, 1937, to John H. and Adelaide (Matton) Lammert in Rice Lake, Wiscsonsin. Gloria married Warren Westlund on December 19, 1953, at the Lutheran church in Wyoming, Minnesota. After Warren served in the Army, based in Alaska, they returned to Minnesota and settled next door to the family farm in Stacy.
She is preceded in death by her parents, John H. and Adelaide Lammert; sisters, Berniece, Elvera, Beatrice, Sylvia and Verna; brother, John; in-laws, Walter and Irene Westlund; brother-in-law, Kermit. She is also preceded in death by her son-in-law, Shaun Fisher; grandson, Russell “Rusty” Mattson; two adopted children.
She is survived by her husband of 69 years, Warren; children, Deb (Scott) Johnson, Dan (Cheryl) Westlund, Denise Fisher, Duane Westlund; grandchildren, Dustin, Heather, Nick, Brett, Jessica, Jason; 11 great grandchildren; sister-in-law, Barb (Don) Elwell; many nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Gloria enjoyed flower and vegetable gardening, canning, cake decorating, square dancing and holding many family gatherings. She worked over the years at various places, the last being Family Pathways in Wyoming, Minnesota.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, March 25, 2023 at St. John Lutheran Church, 31075 Genesis Avenue North, Stacy, Minnesota. The family will greet friends one hour prior to the service at the church. A luncheon will immediately follow the service.
