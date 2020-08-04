Glady H. (Schupp) Fishbeck

Glady H. (Shupp) Fishbeck, 86, passed away, Saturday, July 25, 2020 under the care of Ministry Ascension Hospice at Sacred Heart Hospital in Tomahawk. Glady was one of ten children born to Raymond and Florence (Burgess) Shupp on April 16, 1934 in Osterhout, Pennsylvania. She married Clifford Fishbeck on February 19, 1955 in the Cathedral of St. Paul, Minnesota. She and Cliff lived in St. Paul for 32 years before retiring to Tomahawk in 1986. Glady was a volunteer for many years, and was always ready to help where needed. She had many jobs through the years, but mostly enjoyed doing craft shows with Cliff’s help. She made and sold crafts all of her married life. Glady also enjoyed making berry jellies and maple syrup, sewing, traveling, and having English tea parties with her friend, Jo. Glady was a friend to the youth, and opened her door as a home away from home for kids who were in need. She was a member of the Women’s Civic Club, the Red Hat Society, the Tomahawk Historical Society, the Red Vest Volunteers, and was a very active member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Tomahawk. Survivors include her son, Thomas (Tammy) Fishbeck of Tomahawk; grandson, Daniel (Cassie) Fishbeck of Madison; two brothers, Jerry Shupp of Nevada; Donald (Penny) Shupp of Oregon. Glady is further survived by two great grandsons – Leo and Logan. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband – Cliff in 2011, five brothers, and two sisters. A Memorial Mass for Glady Fishbeck will be held at St. Mary Catholic Church on Saturday, August 8, 2020, 11 a.m. The family will receive friends at the church from 10 a.m., until the time of mass at 11. The family is requiring facemasks and social distancing will be followed. Krueger Family Funeral Home is assisting the family. View the obituary, send online condolences, and share pictures and memories at: www.kruegerfamilyfuneral.com,
