Gertrude "Trudy" Stec, age 89, died on July 7, 2022.
Trudy lived at Birchwood Health Care Center since Dec. 2017 under the fantastic care of her Birchwood family. She was originally of South Bend, IN and spent many years in St. Paul and Pine City, and Wyoming, MN. She was a Minnesota snowbird and wintered with her husband Frank in Raymondville, TX. Trudy was born to Geza and Irene Varga on Nov. 22, 1932, in South Bend, IN. She was an avid gardener and loved to travel. Trudy was head of the deli at Krogers in South Bend and a food supervisor for many years working for the Public School System. She loved helping others and volunteered at Family Pathways. Trudy was a good cook and made a wonderful apple pie.
She is preceded in death by parents, Geza and Irene; husband, Frank; sister, Violet Grace; brothers, Paul, Steve; and her many dogs, Gigi.
She is survived by children, Frank (Kathy), Ed (Stephanie), Emmy (Rick); grandchildren, Angie (Don), Ryan (Amber), Matthew (Angie), Tim, Andy, Tobie, Hannah; great grandchildren, Drew, Jack, Eli, Lilly, Carter; sister-in-law, Jill; nieces and nephews, other family, and friends.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11 AM on Friday, July 15, 2022, at Mattson Funeral Home, 343 North Shore Dr., Forest Lake. Family will be greeting friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment at Calvary Cemetery.
