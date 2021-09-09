Geraldine “Gerrie” Drewlo Sparrow, age 93, formerly of White Bear Lake, Marine on the St. Croix and Scandia, passed away on August 30, 2021. Gerrie was born on October 23, 1927, to Morris and Ruth Gifford, in White Bear Lake, Minnesota. Gerrie married Roger L. Sparrow on September 16, 1960 until he passed on February 14, 1972. She then married Arthur G. Drewlo in October of 1972. They were married until he passed on December 13, 1986. Gerrie worked at First State Bank of White Bear Lake for 5 years, was a Northwestern Bell telephone operator for 5 years, owner of Brookside Bar and Grill in Marine on the St. Croix, and a homemaker the remainder of her life. She is preceded in death by parents; husband, Roger L. Sparrow; husband, Arthur “Gus” Drewlo; son, Mark Sparrow; sister, Bette Perrier; brother, Morris Gifford; special friend, Clarence Smith. Survived by son, Roger Scott (Kris) Sparrow; grandsons, Joshua (Wesley), Jacob, Mark “Rusty” Sparrow; granddaughter Naomi Woolard; stepdaughters, Deb Mathiowetz, Andre Letourneau (Bob), Michelle Ecker (Ray), Melanie Kimball, Valerie Kubal (Jeff); daughter-in-law, Anna Sparrow; her loving friends and caretakers, Gary and Colleen Firkus, Fern her good friend; her formidable caregivers, “The Perrier sisters”; along with other relatives and friends. A private Family Graveside Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 AM, on Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at St. John in the Wilderness Cemetery in White Bear Lake. The family invites all to join them for a luncheon at 12:00 PM, at Mattson Funeral Home, 343 North Shore Drive, Forest Lake. In lieu of memorials, please feel free to donate to your favorite charity or perform a random act of kindness in Gerrie’s name.
