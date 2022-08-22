Jerry passed away Sunday morning, December 19, 2021 at the age of 82 years, 9 months and 22 days, from complications of the Coronavirus.
Jerry was born February 27, 1939 at the family home in Ham Lake. He was a life-long resident of Forest Lake, MN.
He is preceded in death by his parents Clarence and Angelica (nee: Hauble) Solem; brother, Alan Solem; nieces, Brenda Solem and Peggy Ann Paige; and numerous aunts and uncles.
He is survived by his loving wife of 58 1/2 years, Judith (nee: Warnkvist) Solem; children, Nels Solem of St. Paul, MN and Nancy Raterno of Sterling, IL; granddaughter, Hannah (Elijah) Hawley of Nashwauk, MN; sisters, Joyce Guttsen and Claire Solem; nephew Kenneth Guttsen; nieces, Alana Solem, Kerri Rude; Krista Flynn; aunts, Rita Tetrault and Audrey Brown; many cousins, great nieces and nephews.
A celebration of Jerry's life 11 AM Saturday, August 27th with visitation at 10 AM at Linwood Covenant Church, 6565 Viking Blvd. NE, Linwood.
