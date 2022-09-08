Gerald M. Sigstad, age 77, of Ham Lake, Minnesota, died Saturday, September 3, 2022.
Jerry was born January 4, 1945 in Mora, Minnesota the son of Marvin and Madeline Sigstad. The family moved to the cities where Jerry played basketball and baseball while attending Alexander Ramsey High School.
Jerry worked very hard throughout his life in masonry construction with his dad. He took over the business with his friend, Burt Kroon when his dad retired.
He was united in marriage to Bonnie Hammernick in 1968. Together they raised their family in St. Paul before moving to Forest Lake in 1976. He loved summers on the lake and watching his children and grandchildren play sports throughout his life. He also enjoyed going to car shows, golfing, and bowling; he even won a ring bowling a 300! He spent the last three years living with his daughter Michelle, her husband Randy, and their five kids.
Jerry is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Dave.
He is survived by his children, Michael (Gina), Michelle (Randy) Johnson; his grandchildren Jaden, Kylee, Derick, Lindsey, Blake, Trista, Colton; former wife, Bonnie; brother, Steve (Theresa); his close friend, Vonnie; the love of his life, his dog, Zoey; and other family and friends.
Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, September 18, 2022 from 4-7 p.m.., at Pinehaven Farm, 28186 Kettle River Blvd North,Wyoming, MN 55092.
We would love for anyone to join us and share your stories and favorite memories of Gerald. The family asks for no flowers or gifts. The interment will be held at Crosslake, MN
