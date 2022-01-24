Jerry, age 83, died peacefully at his home in Forest Lake, Minnesota with his loving wife and daughter by his side.
Jerry was born on April 11, 1938, to his parents Lloyd and Margaret (Dolsey) Degendorfer in Morris, Minnesota. He graduated from St. Michael Catholic School in 1956. The family moved to Forest Lake in 1956 where he worked at the Red Owl grocery store and he met his wife, Therese. Jerry and Therese were united in marriage on February 13, 1961. They welcomed their daughter, Connie, in 1962, and their son Rick in 1963. Jerry served in the Army National Guard in the early years of their marriage. Jerry spent many years running the Tom Thumb grocery stores, then opened his own, Handy Pantry that had 7 locations. In his later years, he spent time travelling, spending time with his family, and rooting for the Green Bay Packers.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Lloyd and Margaret.
He is survived by his wife, Therese; daughter, Connie (David) Thorp; son, Rick (Sandy) Degendorfer; grandchildren, Kate (Jason), Chelsie (Andrew), Erik (Shelby), and Matt; great-grandchildren, April and Gavin; brothers, Jim (Julie) Degendorfer, David (Jane) Degendorfer, and Don (Diane) Degendorfer.
Jerry will be remembered as a loving husband, father, brother, and grandfather. He was a mentor to many young people that passed through his stores and will be remembered for his wisdom, and wit.
Jerry was known for being an avid sports fan, and active coach for his kids' teams. He influenced many young athletes as a baseball and softball coach, including the Mickey Mantle team that won the state championship in 1980.
He had quite the sweet tooth, and was often seen enjoying banana cream pie.
He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and was known for having a wise crack or two. He was very loved by his family and will be greatly missed.
A Celebration of Jerry's life 4 PM with visitation beginning at 1 PM on Saturday, January 29th at Roberts Family Funeral Home, Forest Lake.
