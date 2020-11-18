Georgia A. Burg, age 90, formerly of Wyoming, Minnesota, died peacefully on Monday, November 16, 2020. She is preceded in death by her parents, John and Esther (Thompson) Nelson; husband, Robert Burg; brother, Douglas Nelson. She will be deeply missed by her son, Keith (Patricia) Burg; grandsons, John and Michael Burg; brothers, Bruce (Janet) Nelson, Scott (Carol) Nelson; other family and friends. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, November 22, 2020 at Vilstad Cemetery, Bruno, Minnesota.

