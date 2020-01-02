Gayle Irene (Whinnery) Novak of Forest Lake died on Monday, December 30, 2019 surrounded by family in her home at Cherrywood Pointe in Forest Lake, MN. Her memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Forest Hills United Methodist Church in Forest Lake, MN. A visitation is scheduled prior to the service starting at 11 a.m. Gayle was an only child to Gathel Jason Whinnery and Blanche Boquist Whinnery in Minneapolis, MN. She graduated from Edison High School and the University of Minnesota (Design/Home Economics). Gayle went on to become a stewardess for Northwest Orient Airlines until she met the love of her life, William “Bill” Novak. Gayle and Bill were married in 1954 and were blessed with five children, Jason, Phillip, Paul, Christopher and Lisa. They lived in the Dakotas for 19 years before moving back to Minnesota to open Novak car dealership. Raising five children was a job in itself, but Gayle was also an avid gardener, played a vital role in the multiple organizations to which she belonged, and was a lifetime volunteer in the communities where she lived. She was a strong advocate for new educational opportunities in Forest Lake when she served on the school board for 15 years. Gayle also had a strong faith leading her to be an active member at the churches to which she belonged (Forest Hills United Methodist Church and First Presbyterian Church of Bonita Springs). She was a lover of all living creatures, “adopting” many stray animals throughout her lifetime. Her grace, style and hospitality were noted by many, even in her final days of life when she continued to ask visitors, ‘so how is everyone?’ In retirement, Gayle and Bill called Bonita Springs, FL home. Gayle moved back to Minnesota for her final years of life. Gayle is survived by her five children: Jason, Phillip (Joann), Paul (Susan), Christopher (Wendy) and Lisa Coffman (Paul). Her love for her eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren was abundant and she always had chocolates on her blue candy dish waiting for them when they came to visit. She was preceded in death by her parents and beloved husband of 48 years, Bill. “Maybe death isn’t darkness, after all, but so much light wrapping itself around us” - Mary Oliver. May Gayle’s light shine always through her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Memorials preferred to the Northwoods Humane Society or Forest Hills United Methodist Church in Forest Lake, MN.
