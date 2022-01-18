Gavin, age 22 of Columbus, Loving Son, Brother, Grandson, Nephew, Cousin made his journey to Heaven on January 12, 2022.

Preceded in death by grandparents, Gary Fletcher and Jeanne Carter.

Survived by parents, Greg and Tonya; sister, Hailey (Jake Bradshaw); grandparents, Roxanne and Mike Dvorak; soul mate, Erin Perkins; aunts and uncles, Andy (Claudine) Triemert, Angie (Jim) Skroch, Kimberly Anderson; cousins, Ryne, Matt, Jac, Jimmy, Alicia, Brittney, Jesse, Jamylin, Erica; godfather, Mike Selbitschka.

Gavin loved the outdoors; hunting, fishing and exploring nature. He also enjoyed modifying cars and trucks; he had the need for speed. Gavin was known for his big smile and giving bear hugs to the people he loved.

Memorial service 6 PM Tuesday, January 25th with visitation beginning at 3 PM at Roberts Family Funeral Home, Forest Lake. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Stomp Out Suicide.

