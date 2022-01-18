Gavin, age 22 of Columbus, Loving Son, Brother, Grandson, Nephew, Cousin made his journey to Heaven on January 12, 2022.
Preceded in death by grandparents, Gary Fletcher and Jeanne Carter.
Survived by parents, Greg and Tonya; sister, Hailey (Jake Bradshaw); grandparents, Roxanne and Mike Dvorak; soul mate, Erin Perkins; aunts and uncles, Andy (Claudine) Triemert, Angie (Jim) Skroch, Kimberly Anderson; cousins, Ryne, Matt, Jac, Jimmy, Alicia, Brittney, Jesse, Jamylin, Erica; godfather, Mike Selbitschka.
Gavin loved the outdoors; hunting, fishing and exploring nature. He also enjoyed modifying cars and trucks; he had the need for speed. Gavin was known for his big smile and giving bear hugs to the people he loved.
Memorial service 6 PM Tuesday, January 25th with visitation beginning at 3 PM at Roberts Family Funeral Home, Forest Lake. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Stomp Out Suicide.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.