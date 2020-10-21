Gary Wayne Onell, age 74, of Pequot Lakes and formerly of Litchfield passed away Monday, October 12, 2020 in Backus. A celebration of Gary’s life will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, November 2, 2020 at the Eagles Nest Church in Breezy Point. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Brenny Family Funeral Chapel, Pequot Lakes. Gary was born on August 11, 1946 in Litchfield to Ruben and Harriett (Shepherd) Onell. He married Judi Rigwald and the couple later divorced. In his younger years, Gary owned and operated an exotic animal farm. Gary worked for UPS for 31 years until his retirement. He was humbled by his past and grateful for God giving him life as he received Christ into his life. Gary attended Celebrate Recovery and Eagles Nest Church. He enjoyed nature and the outdoors, fishing, and hunting. Gary also enjoyed drawing portraits, volunteering with the youth and at nursing homes where he loved to sing for residents, visiting garage sales, flea markets, and thrift stores. He was a loving, giving, good-hearted cowboy. Above all else, Gary loved his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren; who lovingly called him “Papa.” He and will be dearly missed by all who knew him. Gary is survived by his children, Todd (Brenda) Onell, Tania (Steve) Melby, Travis Onell; siblings, Steve Onell, Randy Onell, Judy (Jerry) Roering, Debbie Onell, Sundee Pietsch; grandchildren, Charlie, Tiana, Justine; great-grandchildren, Jeada, Hope, Landon, Noah, Bethany, Elianah, and Selah. He was preceded in death by his parents.
