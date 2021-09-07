Gary Harold Moen, age 81, of Forest Lake, passed away peacefully at home on August 31, 2021, while surrounded by his loving family. Gary was a loving husband, father, and papa. His family was always #1. Gary was proud to be born and raised in Forest Lake. He loved tending to his yard and gardens, enjoyed spending time at the lake with his family, and shelling at his “home away from home” in Florida. Gary’s cheerful heart will be greatly missed. He is preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Ann. Survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Mary Ann; children, Melissa, Christopher, Melanie (Spencer) Mistelske, Matthew (Kellie); grandchildren, Ryan, Nevaeh, Teagan, Cade, Emersyn; brother, Craig (Mary); sister Sherri (David) Wieden; many nieces, nephews, other family members and friends. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at The Church of Saint Peter, 1250 South Shore Drive, Forest Lake. The family will greet friends one hour prior to Mass Wednesday at the church. Burial at Calvary Cemetery.
