Loving Dad, Grandpa, Great-Grandpa and Brother, age 80 of Forest Lake, passed away peacefully on September 29, 2022.
Preceded in death by wife and best friend, Sharon; granddaughter, Brittany; parents, Ray and Hazel Germain; siblings, Mary Kay (Dick) Tester and Raymond (Bonnie).
Survived by daughters, Sharisse Johnson, Toni (Derek) Outland; sister, Bonnie (Joe) Moris; grandchildren, Nicholas Johnson, Kayla (Scott) Creen, Dani (Miguel Hernandez) Doerr, Kaitlyn Doerr, Maximus Outland, Emily Outland; three great-grandchildren, Samantha Creen, Nolan Johnson, and Xiomara Hernandez; nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
A celebration of Gary's life will be 2-5PM on Sunday, October 9th with a time of sharing beginning at 4PM at Roberts Family Funeral Home, Forest Lake. Interment at Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, Little Falls. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the Alzheimer's Association.
