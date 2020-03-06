Franklin Alfred Maki, age 94, of Columbus, MN for over 50 years, passed away peacefully on March 4, 2020. He was born December 24, 1925 in Kettle River, MN. He proudly served his country in the United States Army. He served as part of an evacuation hospital in France, Holland, Belgium and Germany during WWII. He was a member of U of M Farmhouse Fraternity and earned a degree in agriculture, teaching and a MA in educational psychology. He taught in Aitkin, Cromwell, Kalevala, Floodwood and was a guidance counselor at UMD, Clark College, Gilbert and Forest Lake. He was a farmer, school bus driver, volunteer fireman and truck driver. Franklin loved family and visiting and had a passion for sports and helping others. He played and coached football, basketball and baseball and bowled with the Knights of Columbus. He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Nora (Sangola) Maki; siblings, May Aho, Ruth Smith, Harold and Edwin Maki; daughter-in-law, Nancy Maki. He is survived by his wife; Ellen (Heikkila) Maki; their children: Darrel (Luisa DelCaro), Duane (Jane), Sue (Darryl) Frieburg, Gary, Janet (Jon Perry) and Dean (Jody); 17 grandchildren and 31 great-grandchildren who were his pride and joy; sisters, Agnes Town and Norma Haro. Funeral Service will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Mattson Funeral Home, 343 North Shore Drive, Forest Lake, MN 55025. Visitation will begin at noon until time of service. Private Interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.mattsonfuneralhome.com. Cards and memorials may be directed to Mattson Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 343 N. Shore Drive, Forest Lake, MN 55025.
Service information
Mar 10
Visitation
Tuesday, March 10, 2020
12:00PM-2:00PM
12:00PM-2:00PM
Mattson Funeral Home
343 N. Shore Drive
Forest Lake, MN 55025
343 N. Shore Drive
Forest Lake, MN 55025
Guaranteed delivery before Franklin's Visitation begins.
Mar 10
Funeral Service
Tuesday, March 10, 2020
2:00PM
2:00PM
Mattson Funeral Home
343 N. Shore Drive
Forest Lake, MN 55025
343 N. Shore Drive
Forest Lake, MN 55025
Guaranteed delivery before Franklin's Funeral Service begins.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.