Frank William Elmquist, age 80, of Forest Lake, MN and Bonita Springs, FL passed away peacefully Sunday, February 26, 2023.
Frank retired after 40 years from 3M where he worked and shined in the Tape Division. Proudly, he worked his way to Chief Engineer as a volunteer fireman in the Forest Lake Fire Department. After 30 years of service, Frank retired from the FLFD in 2001.
For 59 years, Frank and Sylvia exemplified a marriage filled with love, respect, faith, and a lot of hand holding that enriched the lives of many. Once they had kids, Frank would work his shifts around at 3M to be able to attend his children's extracurricular events. Once retired, he traveled to his grandchildren's activities showing his love and support.
Frank loved his time with other firemen, police, city workers and friends at coffee shops where they continued to meet throughout Forest Lake and play cards. He especially enjoyed his time at Kodiak Coffee.
In Florida, Frank worked his way to Street President of the Hamline Association where he was the voice for those that lived in the community.
He is preceded in death by the love of his life Sylvia Elmquist; his parents, Frans and Daisy Elmquist; brothers and sister-in-law Jerry (Denise), Keith, Jim (Sandy) Elmquist.
He is survived by his children Greg (Beth) and Laurel (Dan) Wilbert; four grandchildren Andrew (Paige), Michael, Heather, Eric; four great grandchildren; brothers Ron (Mary) and Bob (Karen) Elmquist; brother-in-law Jim (Sharon) Haiskanen; nieces, nephews and other relatives and special friends at home in Forest Lake and Florida.
Frank's Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, March 25th from 11 am - 2 pm at the Forest Lake Senior Community Center located at 767 4th St. SW, Forest Lake, MN 55025.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Forest Lake Fire Department:
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.