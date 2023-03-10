Frank William Elmquist

Frank William Elmquist, age 80, of Forest Lake, MN and Bonita Springs, FL passed away peacefully Sunday, February 26, 2023.

Frank retired after 40 years from 3M where he worked and shined in the Tape Division. Proudly, he worked his way to Chief Engineer as a volunteer fireman in the Forest Lake Fire Department. After 30 years of service, Frank retired from the FLFD in 2001.

