Francis “Fran” W. Schlaeger Jr., age 80, of Forest Lake, Minnesota, died peacefully while surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, July 1, 2021. Fran was born September 22, 1940 in Minneapolis, Minnesota the son of Francis W. and Thelma (Reisinger) Schlaeger Sr. Fran was a proud graduate of Forest Lake High School, Class of 1958. The friendships he created in school are still going strong today. He spent most of his working career at Forest Lake State Bank, serving as Vice President. He and his beloved wife, Sue raised their family on the north shore of Second Lake in Forest Lake where he could often be found meticulously working in his yard and on home projects or in his boat on the lake with his family. An avid “car guy”, Fran bought and sold cars quite often. So much that his family recalls him owning 76 cars in his lifetime! In addition to his beloved community in Minnesota, he loved winters spent in Florida with his sweetheart Sue. He is preceded in death by his parents; father and mother in law, Ellis and Vera Bloom; son-in-law, Peter Flom; sister, Cindy Moore. He will be deeply missed by those who knew and loved him including his beloved wife of 60 years, Sue; children, Brent (Libbie) Schlaeger, Dede (Chuck) Knutson, Heidi Flom; grandchildren, Brianna (James Godwin) Schlaeger, Colin Schlaeger, Kayla (Ryan) Schwartz, Josiah (Trish) Knutson, Micah Knutson, Isaac (Liz Peterson) Knutson, Eli Knutson; Brandon (Hannah Nase) Flom, Madeline (Jeff) Hammer, Eleigh (Talin Duchene) Flom; great grandchildren, Oliver, Edwin, Daxton, Kayden, Lily, Lydia; siblings, Bob, Joe (Jacque), Jim (Chris), Dave (Cindy), Tom; brother-in-law, Bill Moore; many nieces, nephews, classmates and friends. Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at Crossroads Church, 17445 Notre Dame Street, Forest Lake, Minnesota. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Private interment at Scandinavian Cemetery, Forest Lake, Minnesota.
