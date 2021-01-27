Loving husband, dad, grandpa, brother passed away peacefully on January 25, 2021. Preceded in death by parents, Clay and Nellie; sister, Flora Alcock; nephews, Eddie and Peter Alcock. Survived by wife of 52 years, Jeannette; sons, Mark, Bruce (Sheri), Wayne (Amy), Billy; granddaughter, Allie; sister, Dolores Olson; several cousins, nieces and nephews. Forrest graduated from Forest Lake High School in 1957 and then enlisted in the Air Force and proudly served our country in the Vietnam War. He then joined the MN Air National Guard. He retired from the military after 24 years of service. Lee then went on to work for Northwestern Bell Telephone Company and retired from there after 25 years. Forrest’s civic duties included being the Past Master of the Forest Lake Masonic Lodge and Past Patron in the Order of the Eastern Star. He also was very involved in Boy Scouts with his four sons. A celebration of Forrest’s life will be held at a later date. Memorials preferred to the Masonic Children’s Hospital.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.