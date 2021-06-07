Filby Williamson, age 86 of Forest Lake, passed away peacefully on June 2, 2021. Filby grew up in Hinckley, MN where he developed his lifelong love for the outdoors, farming, hunting and fishing. He married his one true love Lucy in 1959. They made Forest Lake home, and were involved in many community sports and activities with their five children. He was a career electrician with the IBEW local 110, working mainly for Collins Electric. He loved spending time with friends and family, especially his grandkids and great-grandkids, as well as fishing, telling stories, playing cards and visiting. He and Lucy danced, traveled and enjoyed life together until she preceded him in death in 2015. Also preceded in death by parents, Cleo and Amanda; brothers, Don, Myron, Leo “Butch,” Floyd; sisters, Dorothy, Evelyn. Filby is deeply missed by children, Mike (Colleen), Steve (Barb), Shari (Kirby) Sell, Cindy (Darwin) Smith, Scott (Michele); 17 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; siblings, Kenneth (Laura Mae), Loral Myers, Carol Christensen; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and great friends. A celebration of Filby’s life 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 8th with visitation beginning at 4 p.m. at Roberts Family Funeral Home, Forest Lake with military honors to follow. Private family interment at a later date at Calvary Cemetery, Forest Lake. Memorials preferred to Children’s Hospital.
Filby A. Williamson
Beloved Father, Grandfather, Great-Grandfather
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.