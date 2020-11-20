F. Alan Beckman, 88, resident of Linwood Township died on November 14, 2020. At his request, no service will be held. Alan was born June 4, 1932 in Anoka, Minnesota to Fred and Iva Beckman. Alan served 12/1952 - 11/1956 in the US Army as a communication specialist. He served most of his time in Fort Greely, south of Fairbanks, Alaska where he earned National Defense Service Medal. He then served an additional four (4) years in the Army National Guard. After the service he returned to help on the family farm, raising dairy and beef cattle, pigs, and crops. Alan also worked at the Anoka County Conservation District and was the Linwood Township sexton, along with a variety of other positions at the Linwood Township office throughout his life. As a youth, Alan loved to play baseball and would tell some great stories of playing under the lights at Soderquist's field – the players would pitch in to pay 41 cents to keep the lights on for their game. He also enjoyed deer hunting and ice fishing. Alan took pleasure in sharing many stories of his youth, military service, and memories of growing up on the farm. Alan was an avid auction-goer and would always be proud of his unique finds and bargains. Alan is survived by his nephew, Bart (Terry) Beckman; nieces, Lisa (Michael) Sowers and Tammie (Thomas) Lukkonen; sister-in-law, Karen Beckman; several great nieces and nephews, great-great nieces and nephews, as well as many dear friends. He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Fred and Iva Beckman and brother, Robert Beckman.
