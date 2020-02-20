Evert (Carl) Shannon of Black Rock, AR formerly of Forest Lake, passed peacefully at his home, February 11th at the age of 92. Preceded in death by first wife Caroline, daughter Ellen Colleen and great grandson Jeremy Swenson. Survived by daughters Evelyn (Dean) Gardner, Enita (Charles) Jeske, Elizabeth (Clayton) Beachler, sons Eldon (Paula) Shannon and Elery Shannon. 12 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren and 22 great great grandchildren. Gathering of Family and Friends-Tuesday, February 25th, Bradshaw Funeral Home, White Bear Lake. Interment at Evergreen Memorial Gardens, White Bear Lake. Full obituary can be seen at Bradshawfuneral.com
Service information
Feb 25
Gathering of Family and Friends
Tuesday, February 25, 2020
11:30AM-1:00PM
Bradshaw - White Bear
4600 Greenhaven Drive
White Bear, MN 55127
