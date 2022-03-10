Loving Mom and Grandma, age 75 of Forest Lake, passed away peacefully on March 9, 2022.
In the past, Esther was a volunteer at the Forest Lake Senior Center and the local Head Start Program. She also worked several years for the Forest Lake School District.
Esther and her husband Richard shared hobbies of woodcarving with the Lakes Area Woodcarvers, St. Croix Rock Hounds and they met each other while skydiving.
Preceded in death by husband, Richard; brother, William Tuynman.
Survived by children, Lisa Walther, Scott David (Rebecca) Allen; grandchildren, Reece Walther, Annabelle and Livia Allen; close family friends, the Jason May family; sister, Addie Mattson; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Memorial service 1 PM Saturday, April 9th with visitation one hour prior at Roberts Family Funeral Home, Forest Lake. Interment at Scandinavian Cemetery, Forest Lake. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the Forest Lake Head Start program.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.