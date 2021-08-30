Loving Husband, Dad, Son, Brother, Nephew passed away surrounded by family on August 26, 2021. Survived by wife, Jody Zimmerman; children, Tyler and Kendall; parents, Sandie and Everett Diemert; siblings, Nykie (Nick) Goar, Adam (Tiffany) Locker, Amber (Luke) Kubitschek, Tom (Brittany) Locker, Josh (Tiffany) Locker, Matt Locker; in-laws, Clay and Nancy Zimmerman; brother-in-law, Matt (Steph) Zimmerman; aunt and uncle, Pam and Gary Pestel; other aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by grandparents, Arlene and Bob Stowasser, Jim and Ginny Locker; uncle, Drew Stowasser; cousin, Jennifer Wagner. Eric enjoyed cars, motorcycles, camping and especially loved spending time with his wife and children. A celebration of Eric’s life 6 PM Thursday, September 2nd with visitation beginning at 3 PM at Faith Lutheran Church, 886 N. Shore Dr., Forest Lake. Memorials preferred to the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.