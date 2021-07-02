Loving Mom, Grandma, Great-Grandma, passed away peacefully on July 1, 2021. Preceded in death by husband, Loren; son, Kenneth Seidel II; parents; 4 siblings. She is survived by sons, Steve (Sandie), Ray; grandchildren, Perry, Derek (Becky), Jesse, Jenny (Mark Kropidlowski) Peterson, Molly (Dusty) Perry, Shay; great-grandchildren, Sophia, Ella, Kaylee, Kamryn, Kenadee, Madyson, Aubrey; nieces, nephews, other relatives friends. A Celebration of Ellen’s Life 4-7 p.m. Monday, July 12, 2021, at Roberts Family Life Celebration Home, 555 SW Centennial Dr., Forest Lake. Private interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. A special thanks to Dr. Stormont & Dr. Warren as well as nurse, Sue Rose.

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.