Elizabeth Marquart, age 94 of Forest Lake, passed away peacefully on January 18, 2020. She is preceded in death by husband, Peter; sons, David and Anthony; daughter-in-law, Nona; 13 siblings. She is survived by children, Margaret (John) Host, Larry, Beverly (Jack) Pogalz, Tina (Scott) Gjerdingen; 20 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Elizabeth was a member of St. Peter Catholic Church in Forest Lake as well as a lifetime member of the VFW Post 4210 Ladies Auxiliary. Visitation 2-5 p.m. Sunday, January 26th at Roberts Family Life Celebration Home, Forest Lake. Mass of Christian Burial 11 a.m. Monday, January 27th with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. at Church of St. Peter, 1250 S. Shore Dr., Forest Lake. Private family interment at Calvary Cemetery, Forest Lake.
Elizabeth Marquart
Loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother
Service information
Jan 27
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, January 27, 2020
11:00AM
Church of Saint Peter
1250 South Shore Drive
Forest Lake, MN 55025
Jan 26
Visitation
Sunday, January 26, 2020
2:00PM-5:00PM
Roberts Family Life Celebration Home
555 Centennial Drive SW
Forest Lake, MN 55025
Jan 27
Visitation
Monday, January 27, 2020
10:00AM-11:00AM
Roberts Family Life Celebration Home
