Eleanor, daughter of Charlie and Ebba Mell, was born on December 22, 1924, at home in Rush City, MN. She passed away peacefully on June 11, 2022, in Forest Lake, MN at the age of 97.
Eleanor was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; son, James; granddaughter, Nicole; and siblings, Cedric, Phoebe, Audrey and Wilfred.
She is survived by sons, Darrel (Jean), Jack (Sue), Lowell (Mindy), and Jim's life partner, Annette; siblings, Diane, Duane and Glen; six grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
Eleanor grew up in Rush City and graduated from Rush City High School. She married Robert Severson, also of Rush City, in 1946 following his service to country during WWII. They lived in Braham, MN for one year before moving to Forest Lake in 1947. She remained in Forest Lake for the rest of her life.
Mom liked dancing to polkas and waltzes with Dad, playing cards (mostly 500), reading, visiting with friends and relatives, and drinking lots of coffee. She did not like wasting food (she grew up in the Great Depression ya know). She was active in Faith Lutheran Church, Sarah Circle, EAFIA (Evening Away From It All) Club, Hope Ladies Aid Club, and the Forest Lake Senior Center. She kept busy cooking for her four boys, who claim they could trade her cinnamon rolls and molasses cookies for anything in the school lunchroom. Mom's thoughtfulness, faithfulness, gentle heart, and goulash (thank you, Cherrywood, for making her last batch for her) will be greatly missed.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11 AM, on Monday, June 27, 2022, at Faith Lutheran Church, 886 North Shore Drive, Forest Lake, MN. Family will be greeting friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
