Eileen Mildred Ramse, age 78 of Wyoming, MN, was a beloved elementary school educator, teaching first and second grade students in Hugo and Vadnais Heights for 27 years.
She was an active member of St. Paul Lutheran Church where she played piano, reading lessons and liked being a member of the congregation.
In her free time, she enjoyed gardening, working crossword puzzles, and watching Wheel of Fortune.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Ivar and Mildred (Carlson) Johanson; brother, Paul.
She will be deeply missed by her sons, Brent (Melanie), Mark, Alan; grandsons, Dylan and Chase; siblings, Mary Bartz and Wes (Carol) Johanson; other family and friends.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, January 28, 2022, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 5879 Wyoming Trail, Wyoming. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment at St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery. Memorials are preferred to St. Paul Lutheran Church.
