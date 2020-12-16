Edward Zmuda, age 96, of Wyoming and formerly of Cambridge, died December 12, 2020 at Fairview Lakes Regional Medical Center. Edward was born July 4, 1924 in Minneapolis, Minnesota to Charles and Elizabeth (Raczka) Zmuda. On July 2, 1955, he married Mary Janowiec at All Saints Catholic Church. They made their home in N.E. Minneapolis until their retirement when they resided on Goose Lake, Cambridge, MN where they enjoyed the lake breezes, fishing, gardening and get togethers with family and friends. Later in their golden years they moved to Wyoming, MN to be closer to their family. They also enjoyed trips to the North Shore. Edward was a jack of all trades and excelled in carpentry, electrical and plumbing projects. He is survived by his wife, Mary; two daughters, Angela Zmuda and Janina Rivard; two grandchildren, Nicholas and Jonathan; two siblings, Josie Smith and Clara Zachman; and by other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by eight siblings, John, Stanley, Sylvester, Verna, Ann, Martha, Marcella and Tony. A private Mass of Christian Burial was held at Christ the King Catholic Church in Cambridge with burial in the church cemetery. Online condolences can be made at StrikeLifeTributes.com.
