Edward Roland Branum, age 66 of Osceola, Wisconsin, passed away Thursday, February 16, 2023 at his home in Osceola.
Edward was born on January 15, 1957 to Roland and Lorraine (Behnke) Branum in St. Paul, Minnesota. Edward was an owner and operator of Country Side Sanitation and for a brief period, owned Valley Tire and Lube. He then worked as a custodian at the Osceola Middle School for many years, where he recently retired.
Edward enjoyed watching the Vikings, Nascar and riding his motorcycle. He especially enjoyed spending time with his sons and grandchildren. He will be dearly missed by many.
Edward is survived by his sons, John (Tammy) and Joe (Starr); grandchildren, Arial, Nolan, Selena, Salysh, Jayden, Payton and Nolan; brothers, Rich (Pam), Sherman (Carmen), Glenn (Sharon) and Willie (Lori); sisters, Irene (Dave), Shirley (Jim), Alice (Shawn) and Jeannie (George); many nieces, nephews and other relatives.
Edward is preceded in death by his parents, Roland and Lorraine and brother, Bernie.
A celebration of life will be held from 1:00-5:00 pm, Saturday, May 6, 2023 at Osceola Lanes. Arrangements are with the Grandstrand Funeral Home. Condolences may be expressed online at www.grandstrandfh.com.
