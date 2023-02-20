Edward Roland Branum

Edward Roland Branum, age 66 of Osceola, Wisconsin, passed away Thursday, February 16, 2023 at his home in Osceola.

Edward was born on January 15, 1957 to Roland and Lorraine (Behnke) Branum in St. Paul, Minnesota. Edward was an owner and operator of Country Side Sanitation and for a brief period, owned Valley Tire and Lube. He then worked as a custodian at the Osceola Middle School for many years, where he recently retired.

