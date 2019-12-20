Edward Brown, age 79 of Hugo, passed away on December 5, 2019 after a courageous battle with health issues initiated by Lyme disease which affected his heart, kidneys and vascular system. Preceded in death by brothers, Wayne and Dick; sister, Betty Hanson. He will be greatly missed by wife of 58 years, Pat; children, Steve (Lisa), Chris (Tina) and Patrick (Tina); 11 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; sister and caregiver, Kathy Halverson; sister, Suzy Brown and dog, Checkers. A Mass of Christian Burial 10 a.m. Saturday, December 21st with visitation one hour prior at St. Genevieve Parish Community Center, Centerville.
