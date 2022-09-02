Dwight William Jaquish was called to his heavenly home on July 25, 2022, at the age of 83.

Dwight was born on May 27, 1939, to Earl William Jaquish and Agnes Lucille (Senske) Jaquish in Gilmanton, Wisconsin. Dwight was valedictorian of the Gilmanton High School Class of 1957. He attended one year of college in Eau Claire, Wisconsin before being employed by the St. Paul Post Office for 34 years. On October 3, 1964, he married Carolyn Moy in Mondovi, Wisconsin. They enjoyed 57 years of marriage. To this union one daughter, Maryjane was born.

