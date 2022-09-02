Dwight William Jaquish was called to his heavenly home on July 25, 2022, at the age of 83.
Dwight was born on May 27, 1939, to Earl William Jaquish and Agnes Lucille (Senske) Jaquish in Gilmanton, Wisconsin. Dwight was valedictorian of the Gilmanton High School Class of 1957. He attended one year of college in Eau Claire, Wisconsin before being employed by the St. Paul Post Office for 34 years. On October 3, 1964, he married Carolyn Moy in Mondovi, Wisconsin. They enjoyed 57 years of marriage. To this union one daughter, Maryjane was born.
During his retirement years, he enjoyed traveling, landscaping his yard, and spending time with family and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, his brother John, and sisters Barbara Linse and Mavis Duncanson.
He is survived by his loving wife Carolyn, his daughter Maryjane Hommes (Howard), grandchildren Marissa and Ryan Hommes, brothers Roger and Brantley (Jan), sister Betty Hacker, and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held in Forest Lake at Messiah Lutheran Church on Saturday, September 10. Visitation is at the church beginning at 1:00 and the funeral service at 3:00. The family is being assisted by Twin Cities Cremation.
