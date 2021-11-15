Duane "Turtle" Johnson, age 59, formerly of Forest Lake, Minnesota, died Friday, November 5, 2021. He is preceded in death by his father, Frank Johnson.
He will be deeply missed by his sons, Jeremiah (Bethany) Johnson, Kurt Johnson; stepdaughter, Elizabeth "Lizzy" Forsyth; grandchildren, Luke, Eddie, Trisha; mother, Sharon Johnson; siblings, Frank Johnson, Donna Storm, Rita Johnson, many nieces, nephews, family and friends.
The family greet friends from 4-7 p.m., Thursday, November 18, 2021 at Mattson Funeral Home, 343 North Shore Drive, Forest Lake.
