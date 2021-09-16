Douglas “Doug” Jay West, age 60, of Wyoming, passed away unexpectedly on September 10, 2021. Doug loved spending time with his five daughters and all of his grandchildren. He was an avid hunter, fisherman, and grill master. He enjoyed feeding the bird by his home and gaming online with friends. He was a Jack of all trades and helped so many people with his handyman skills. You could always find him with a Mt. Dew in hand and a pen in his pocket. But most of all, Doug loved the Lord and always trusted in His plan for him. He is preceded in death by parents, Wendell and Shirley; sister, Marie Hanson; infant brothers, Jackie Allen and Glen Allen. Survived by his kiddos, Angela Marie (Damian) Conard, Amber Lynn, Ashley Ann, Abby Kay (Justin) Day, Amanda “Nanner” Rose; mother of his children, Dori; grandkids, Makailah, Isaiah, Jordan, Jayden, Isabella, Marianah, Addilynn, Miayah, Jaxon, Brynlee, Zaccari, Mylah; siblings, Jim (Dorothy), Dave (Cathy), Sue (Jim) Fraley; and best friend, Russ (JoAnna) Jones and family. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM, on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at Emmanuel Christian Center, 7777 University Ave. NE, Spring Lake Park. Family will be greeting friends one hour prior to the service. Interment at Wyoming United Methodist Cemetery in Wyoming, Minnesota. Memorials are preferred to the family.
