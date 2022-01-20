Dory John Kazmierczak passed away surrounded by family on Dec. 20, 2021 at his home in Scandia, MN at the age of 88.
He was born at his family's home in Florian, MN and worked at Wyard Industries in Forest Lake for 33 years as a design engineer.
Preceded in death by his parents, John and Leokadia (Kuznia) Kazmierczak; eight siblings and one grandson.
Survived by wife of 59 years, Darlene; children, Karen, Janet (Jim) Levine, Cheryl (Jeff) Irvin, Linda, and Amy (Joe) Sapletal; sister, Sally Walter; grandchildren, Christian, Brianna and Alyssa Levine; Josh, Maia and Ryan Irvin; and Chase Sapletal; godsons, Eugene Walter and Mike Kazmierczak.
Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, January 21, 2022 at the Church of Saint Peter, 1250 South Shore Drive, Forest Lake. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Thursday, January 20 at Mattson Funeral Home, 343 North Shore Drive, Forest Lake with a rosary, military ritual, and Florian Fruit Growers prayer following visitation. Visitation also one hour prior to mass at the church. Masks are strongly encouraged. For those unable to attend, mass will be livestreamed at https://youtu.be/QcZpYPAgzuk Interment at St. Francis Xavier Cemetery, Shafer, MN.
