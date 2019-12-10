Donna went home to be with the Lord surrounded by her family on Friday, December 6, 2019. Donna Mae Carlton (née Seykora) was born June 1, 1931 in Owatonna, Minnesota. She was 88 years old at the time of her passing and was a resident of the Ecumen senior community in North Branch, Minnesota. Donna is preceded in death by her parents, John and Elizabeth Seykora; brothers, Dick, Bob, John; sisters, Bernadine “Bunny” Butler and Marianne Warner; and brothers-in-law, John Butler, Alex Warner, and Ron Webster. Donna graduated Owatonna High School and later married James Carlton which produced three children. Donna is survived by her children, Todd Carlton of Foley, Minnesota, Joe Carlton of Scottsdale, Arizona, Susan Carlton of Plano, Texas, Jim Nelson and granddaughter, Sophia Nelson of Fulda, Minnesota; sister, Genevieve Webster of Des Moines, Iowa; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Donna had a passion for helping people, so she earned her Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) degree. Donna’s faith in the Lord was her life. She was always very active in her church and enjoyed serving as a prayer intercessor. Donna always made herself available to stand with someone in prayer and believe for a miracle. Donna had a great sense of humor and had a gift for making everyone feel welcome. She never knew a stranger and would give anyone her last dime if they needed it. She loved spending time with friends and family, especially around Christmas and holidays. Family and Friends are invited to Celebrate Donna’s Life on Saturday, December 21, 2019, noon to 4 p.m., with the Eulogy at 12:30 p.m., at the Ecumen Chapel in North Branch, 5379 383rd Street, North Branch, Minnesota, 55056. Donna, at her request, is being cremated to be interred at a later date. In sweet memory of Donna, and in lieu of flowers, donations can be made on her behalf to Minnesota Adult & Teen Challenge, on-line at www.MNTC.org or by mail at 740 East 24th Street, Minneapolis, MN 55404.
Donna Mae Carlton
Loving Mother and Friend
